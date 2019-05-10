Regarding Megan McArdle’s May 8 op-ed, “Lower drug prices come at a high cost”:

Ms. McArdle’s column has given due credit to the pharmaceutical industry as a responsible corporate citizen — finally. She quoted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as proposing to “lower the outrageously high price of prescription drugs.” But he places the full onus of those prices on manufacturers — whose prices aren’t in the public domain — rather than on retail outlets that price according to free-market principles.

At one time, onchocerciasis (river blindness) ravaged the developing world. In the 1980s, a U.S. pharmaceutical company developed a treatment and offered to provide the drug, ivermectin, in whatever quantities were needed, free of charge — in perpetuity. The drug was used to treat 78 million marginalized people and prevented blindness in millions of children. Pharmaceutical companies have built vaccine and immunization centers in Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and South Africa, and the Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases in Singapore. Research facilities around the world have been built through corporate philanthropy.

If Mr. Sanders makes it to the White House, perhaps he can then set about to remove retail outlets’ liberal and often excessive markups.

Jeremiah Norris, Washington

I was incensed when I read Megan McArdle’s May 8 op-ed. To quote Ms. McArdle, “The rest of the world essentially free-rides on Americans’ willingness to pay more.”

I appreciate that pharmaceutical companies do a wonderful job with research in developing new drugs that save many lives, but I am not willing to foot the entire bill and let the rest of the world ride free into the sun.

Albert Jacobs, Silver Spring