Regarding the March 20 front-page article “Inside this Trojan horse: Money”:

I worked almost 30 years as an advanced placement English teacher and contract worker for one of the big testing companies assessing the written portion of tests. After retiring, I went into admissions counseling. I found my contract work training was largely based on “norming” my evaluation standards to bring them in line with company “standards.” When I switched to individual counseling to get away from the “norming” path, I thought I could be a helpful advocate to those applicants with whom I worked. All of my clients got into their first- or second-choice schools (albeit not all Ivies), but there was at least one counselor colleague I knew who guaranteed Ivy admissions. I was naive about my effect on kids’ paths, so I am thankful the inside information has finally come out.

Karen Randlev, Hancock, Md.