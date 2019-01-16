The Jan. 12 Style article about how President Trump mangles or purposely distorts aphorisms was at the same time amusing and foreboding [“Trump speaks, and words fail us”]. Mr. Trump’s mangling of President Harry S. Truman’s famous remark “the buck stops here” to “the buck stops with everybody” was especially poignant: Mr. Trump’s “verbal tic” may be his way of producing an alternate reality. But even weirder still, Mr. Trump may have stumbled onto a partial reality in mangling the phrase: that the buck stops not with everybody but with everybody who voted for Mr. Trump.

Laura Conrad, Angola, N.Y.