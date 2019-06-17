Regarding the June 13 news article “TSA staffing and morale both suffering from agency’s persistently low salaries”:

The plight of federal airport security officers is a symptom of a much larger problem seen and felt, quite literally, by hundreds of people arriving home from international flights at Dulles International Airport.

On June 6, my wife and I encountered not a welcoming but a bizarre queue, several hundred people deep, waiting an hour or more to reenter the country. More than two-thirds of the passport review posts were empty. The atmosphere was grim. The delay was long, slow and unexplained. The elderly wavered and children cried. Official indifference was overwhelming and confirmed by the uniformed agent who processed me — his only words were “step back” as he pointed a camera at my face and, maintaining his gaze at a computer screen, returned my passport and waved me through, before beckoning the next in line.

The entire episode struck me as cold, like a slap in the face. And, with that, other more serious issues came into clearer focus. The treatment of asylum seekers and lawful migrants, the separation of families, the cages and deaths, the privatization of border security and confinement, the deployment of military, the enforcement of rural roadblocks miles from international boundaries — all applied with the same arrogant prerogative, in which the rights of people (much less their well-being) are secondary. Such images form an indelible picture of national priorities turned upside down.

Brian J. Porter, North Potomac