Under this one-state framework, Palestinians would rightly ask why they are not deserving of full civil rights and the freedoms enjoyed by their Israeli neighbors. If Palestinians argue for “one person, one vote” between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, Americans will be challenged to ask whether that principle is not more in line with our own values and does not represent a fairer and more just foundation for a lasting peace.

William F. Simonds, Potomac

President Trump’s proposed peace plan is, of course, a non-starter. What it will prove to be is the recognized death of any two-state solution, and that may be a positive development.

Once the United States and political powers around the world recognize that the two-state solution is dead, they will have to focus on, well, here it comes: the one-state reality. That means the recognition that from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean, it is the government of Israel, and only the government of Israel, that rules more than 5.5 million Jews and 5.5 million Arabs, including Arab citizens of Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

The only thing left to talk about is equal rights for all people living in the one-state reality. And that will come. It may take a few generations, but Jewish traditions of liberalism and equality, along with the rest of the world, will demand it.

Bud Hensgen, Arlington