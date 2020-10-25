AD

The ruling by the Caroline County judge who found them guilty provided a window into prevailing perceptions about race at the time: “Almighty God created the races white, black, yellow, malay and red, and he placed them on separate continents. . . . The fact that he separated the races shows that he did not intend for the races to mix.”

The Lovings were sentenced to a year in prison — unless they left Virginia for 25 years. They chose to depart.

As the case made its way through a series of appeals, the Virginia Supreme Court doubled down on the primacy of racial purity, saying the state had an obligation to prevent “the obliteration of racial pride,” “the corruption of blood” and a “mongrel breed of citizens.”

Yes. The court used the word “mongrel.”

After hearing about the passage of 1964 Civil Rights Act, Mildred wrote to then-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy asking if the new law gave them new freedoms. Kennedy referred the case to the American Civil Liberties Union, where it landed on the desk of Cohen, a young volunteer. Along with co-counsel Philip J. Hirschkop, Cohen filed a lawsuit challenging Virginia’s anti-miscegenation laws and took the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

Cohen and Hirschkop argued that Virginia’s concerns about racial integrity were essentially a one-way street, meant only to protect the alleged purity of the White race. The line of argument was brilliantly understated; the justices on the high court certainly knew full well that over centuries, the same people who fought for the purity of their bloodlines were fathering children across the color line, sometimes born of love but more often born of violence and coercion.

Racial purity was a proxy for racial superiority.

In June 1967 the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that prohibitions against interracial marriage are unconstitutional — a decision that set a precedent for the June 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage.

When you hear about the flags flying at half-staff in the former cradle of the confederacy for a Jewish lawyer who defended the rights of a mixed-race couple, you might be tempted to say, “Oh my! How far this country has come.” Indeed, it would be hard to imagine this kind of honor just a few decades ago.

But we should also remember that it was just a few decades ago that interracial unions of the kind we see all around us — in our neighborhoods, at our holiday tables or family Zoom calls — were illegal in 16 states until 1967. This is not ancient history. And it is wrong to think that the fear and the hatred that fueled such laws are entirely in the past tense.

Besides, the law is not the last frontier. You cannot easily legislate hardened attitudes. Ads with multiracial families still face backlash. Mixed-race couples still garner stares or outright discrimination — sometimes within their own families. Multiracial children sometimes struggle with identity issues that straddle multiple cultures or boxes or admission forms and applications.

Years ago, I visited with Cohen at his home and we pored over the scrapbooks and files from the Loving case. He said repeatedly that Richard and Mildred were the real heroes in that moment. Of course, he was right. But this recent honor for him feels right on time in a moment when an increasingly conservative court is signaling a potential willingness to revisit all sorts of questions about how we live and love.

Throughout his long and distinguished career, people often commented on how fortunate Cohen was to land a case he could ride all the way to the Supreme Court so early in life. But I believe that we are the lucky ones because someone such as Bernard Cohen had the temerity to see a distant goal post at a time when America was still wedded to the idea of white superiority and racial separation.

Even now, the nation has not fully shed its calcified notions. In a divided America, Bernard Cohen’s work must continue.