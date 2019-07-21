In their July 14 Local Opinions essay, “Opposites attract in Virginia,” Tom Cormons, executive director of Appalachian Voices, and Adam Brandon, president of FreedomWorks, rhapsodized about how they united to overcome the horrors of partisanship.

The two certainly are odd bedfellows. The environmentalist Appalachian Voices favors government intervention; the free-market FreedomWorks does not. They may soon find, in Benjamin Franklin’s words, that “he that lies down with dogs shall rise up with fleas.”

Finding political common ground can be a good thing, but the Cormons-Brandon love fest — no doubt praised by the former’s left-wing donors while leaving the latter’s puzzled — would block our energy independence while frustrating business formation and job creation.

What do they oppose? Dominion Energy wants a pipeline project to bring natural gas to Virginia consumers. Pipelines are the safest mode of energy transport while going undetected by farmers and ranchers toiling just above them.

No, it’s about Dominion’s de facto monopoly, and the bedfellows believe they’ve found a common enemy. They imagine they can together break up Dominion’s economic power. That will sustain their fantasies indefinitely, deluding donors and depriving Virginians of more energy.

Kenneth E. Grubbs, Arlington

