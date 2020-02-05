Budget outlays for our military are not significantly higher under President Trump, despite his claims to the contrary. The Air Force Space Command was created in 1982. Mr. Trump’s first Supreme Court pick was stolen from the Obama administration, and the second was rushed through the approval process, ignoring the valid concerns of many Americans. Many of Mr. Trump’s 187 right-leaning judicial appointments were effectively stolen from the left, thanks to orchestrations of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). The massive tax cut primarily benefited the very wealthy. The repercussions of exiting the Iran nuclear agreement have yet to be determined. Most Americans support the Paris accords and are critically concerned about the climate crisis. Moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem has likely exacerbated tensions. The border wall is, for the most part, a waste of taxpayer money, paid for in part by money earmarked to improve living conditions for our military. Many Trump regulatory rollbacks benefit industry and not the average citizen. The undermining of the Affordable Care Act has only served to increase, by millions, the number of people without medical insurance coverage.