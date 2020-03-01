Regarding the Feb. 28 editorial “Mixed messages on coronavirus”:

The Trump administration has exposed Americans to the coronavirus through carelessness and negligence. Against the protests of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in January, the administration ordered Americans with coronavirus to fly on the same plane with uninfected people. These Americans were flown to March Air Reserve Base in California, where Health and Human Services had ordered more than a dozen of its federal employees to meet and interact with these coronavirus patients. These federal employees — who were given no appropriate protective equipment or special health training — raised concern that this was dangerous to do. And, while in California, these unprotected feds moved freely about the military base where the quarantined coronavirus patients were kept. These feds stayed in local hotels, and then they boarded planes to fly back to the cities from where they came to return to work. None of these feds was tested for the coronavirus, and they were told to keep quiet. And now we see the coronavirus has infected someone in California not far from March Air Base.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was told he is not allowed to appear on weekend television shows to answer questions. The White House intends to control all information releases about the coronavirus.

These actions taken by the White House and HHS have put Americans at risk. Is past performance an indicator of future performance? I hope not.

Tom Bickerton, Vienna

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney accused the media of exaggerating the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak, arguing “it’s not the same as the Ebola crisis.” Unfortunately, he’s right. In any serious U.S. public-health risk assessment, coronavirus is not the same as Ebola. It’s much, much worse.

Ebola devastated West Africa in 2014 and 2015, but it never spread to the rest of the world. During the entire epidemic, a total of three people became infected with Ebola outside of West Africa. All three were health-care workers caring for critically ill Ebola patients. Of the 7 billion people who were not Ebola intensive-care unit nurses and did not go to West Africa, not one contracted Ebola. Contrast that with today. Covid-19 has already spread to 40 countries. It has killed thousands. The numbers rise every day.

Though we don’t yet know how much it will impact the United States, coronavirus is clearly a much greater threat to this country than Ebola was five years ago. This should be easy to understand for anyone with some basic science knowledge and an interest in facts. Unfortunately, President Trump and his chief of staff appear to have neither.

Ian Warrington, Washington

I recently returned to the United States after spending five weeks in Asia (China, Cambodia, Thailand and Korea) and, a couple of days later, presented with the coronavirus symptoms. I scheduled an appointment with my doctor and was diagnosed with a sinus infection. When I did not get better after a week, I requested testing for coronavirus (my colleagues insisted) and was told by my doctor and the infectious disease specialist that the facility does not have the test and that they don’t have a protocol for patients with the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention administers the testing but, at that point, would only test people who were in direct contact with someone with confirmed coronavirus. How would I know that with any certainty? I was in busy airports with thousands of people and on airplanes for 30 hours.

I was told to wait and call again if I still don’t feel well. I can’t help but wonder how misreported and misrepresented the coronavirus cases are in this country. The president noted how “tremendously” prepared we were, which is a lie. If 100 people with symptoms called the same facility in Northern Virginia last week, they would have been told to stay home, wait and use a nasal spray and a cough syrup twice a day.

Boryana Boncheva, South Riding, Va.