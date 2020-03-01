Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was told he is not allowed to appear on weekend television shows to answer questions. The White House intends to control all information releases about the coronavirus.

These actions taken by the White House and HHS have put Americans at risk. Is past performance an indicator of future performance? I hope not.

Tom Bickerton, Vienna

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney accused the media of exaggerating the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak, arguing “it’s not the same as the Ebola crisis.” Unfortunately, he’s right. In any serious U.S. public-health risk assessment, coronavirus is not the same as Ebola. It’s much, much worse.

Ebola devastated West Africa in 2014 and 2015, but it never spread to the rest of the world. During the entire epidemic, a total of three people became infected with Ebola outside of West Africa. All three were health-care workers caring for critically ill Ebola patients. Of the 7 billion people who were not Ebola intensive-care unit nurses and did not go to West Africa, not one contracted Ebola. Contrast that with today. Covid-19 has already spread to 40 countries. It has killed thousands. The numbers rise every day.

Though we don’t yet know how much it will impact the United States, coronavirus is clearly a much greater threat to this country than Ebola was five years ago. This should be easy to understand for anyone with some basic science knowledge and an interest in facts. Unfortunately, President Trump and his chief of staff appear to have neither.

Ian Warrington, Washington

I recently returned to the United States after spending five weeks in Asia (China, Cambodia, Thailand and Korea) and, a couple of days later, presented with the coronavirus symptoms. I scheduled an appointment with my doctor and was diagnosed with a sinus infection. When I did not get better after a week, I requested testing for coronavirus (my colleagues insisted) and was told by my doctor and the infectious disease specialist that the facility does not have the test and that they don’t have a protocol for patients with the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention administers the testing but, at that point, would only test people who were in direct contact with someone with confirmed coronavirus. How would I know that with any certainty? I was in busy airports with thousands of people and on airplanes for 30 hours.

I was told to wait and call again if I still don’t feel well. I can’t help but wonder how misreported and misrepresented the coronavirus cases are in this country. The president noted how “tremendously” prepared we were, which is a lie. If 100 people with symptoms called the same facility in Northern Virginia last week, they would have been told to stay home, wait and use a nasal spray and a cough syrup twice a day.