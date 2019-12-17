We know what makes for peace, including persistent diplomacy, just and sustainable development, restorative justice, trauma healing and, as the essay said, multilateral cooperation in response to real global threats.

Marie Dennis, Washington

The writer was co-president of Pax Christi International from 2007 to 2019.

In addition to Congress’s abdication of responsibility in authorizing war, the vested interests of the massive U.S. military-industrial complex in skewing policy are a contributory factor. I also worry not only that the international backlash against the United States’ misguided and increasingly illegal warmongering gives license to Russia, China and other nations to flout international laws, but also that the unprecedented use of tactics such as torture, drone strikes and yet-to-be-disclosed technological warfare can be expected to be emulated by allies and foes alike, further undermining international stability and U.S. domestic security.

We should not be surprised when the weapons of war, such as drone attacks, IEDs and (further) erosion of civil liberties, appear on our doorstep. I fear that the hope of a peace dividend following the end of the Cold War has been corrupted into the expectation of a war dividend in the tumultuous years since.

Anthony James Gorman, Falls Church

Samuel Moyn and Stephen Wertheim’s Dec. 15 Outlook essay was interesting, but it raised two questions: Where have they been the past decade or so that they missed this development, and why have they ignored one of the major driving factors for our excessive involvement in war?

The second question involves the militarization of the U.S. government, and especially the foreign policy establishment. This evolution has been underway for many years and was extensively documented in the 2014 Georgetown University book for which I wrote a chapter, “Mission Creep: The Militarization of U.S. Foreign Policy?” President Trump’s salting of his administration with military officers only reinforced this trend.

The substitution of military thinking and personnel for diplomats has been both the reflection of this national militarism and the method for its implementation. If the country really wants to modify, if not completely change the militaristic character of our international relations — which is doubtful given the national passion for the cowboy ethos in the form of the Special Forces operator — then it could begin by returning the military to Camp Swampy and calling back the diplomats.

Edward Marks, Washington

The writer is a retired ambassador.

Samuel Moyn and Stephen Wertheim made a persuasive case that the United States’ engagement in war “has come to seem inevitable and eternal, in practice and even in aspiration” [Outlook, Dec. 15]. If further evidence were needed, The Post reported in the Dec. 13 news article “Congressional negotiators reach tentative 2020 spending deal” that Congress “reached a deal in principle to approve $1.3 trillion in federal spending for 2020.” Not noted, as it is now seemingly unremarkable, is that the House bill includes a top-line annual military authorization of $738 billion, nearly 57 percent of the total budget.

Scott Sanger, Silver Spring

