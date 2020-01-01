Idlib province had a population of 1.5 million and is home since 2015 to many millions of additional refugees, not thousands from other parts of Syria, as noted in the Dec. 27 editorial “More suffering in Syria.” Those refugees, predominantly Sunnis, were promised a “safe haven” in Idlib under regional agreements signed by Iran, Russia and Turkey and blessed by the United States. Looks like the intent of the Syrian regime and Russia was to “trap” them in Idlib to be killed later. The United States acting as an impotent observer makes it an “intentional party-in-interest” in the killing of those unarmed Syrian civilians, who are now fleeing the towns of Idlib under Russian and Syrian regime bombing.

President Trump’s tweet after Russia declared a cease-fire was too little, too late. We can’t lead by being the last to act, even by a tweet. The recently approved legislation to apply sanctions to the Syrian regime and all those collaborating with it provides the basis to legally enforce those sanctions. However, there have been at least eight prior sanctions on the Syrian regime and its collaborators, and none has been enforced.

The businessmen supporting the regime travel in private jets across the Gulf, Russia and Turkey; not one has been arrested, and not a single bank account for these businessmen has been frozen by any country.

Until sanctions are vigorously enforced, the Syrian regime, with Russia, will kill more and more Syrian civilians, and the United States will look more and more like an impotent observer, as it is now.

Sami Soufi, Vienna

