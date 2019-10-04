As a master of public health candidate in the field of maternal and child health, I know that black infants are twice as likely to die within the first year of life as white infants. While the design and methodology of this study limit our ability to draw conclusions regarding causality, the study’s authors note an association between Medicaid expansion and reduced infant mortality among black infants in states that opted to widen eligibility criteria for the public program.

Now, what if we were to use this evidence to evaluate health policy as rigorously as we do drugs? Germany, for example, uses comparative clinical effectiveness analyses when evaluating health technology. What if we were to apply a similar analytic approach to measuring the impact of health policy? Infant mortality is a metric that transcends partisan politics and, frankly, shames the United States on a global scale. Therefore, when we evaluate health policy, I challenge us to look closely at the metrics that matter.

Anna Devon-Sand, Berkeley, Calif.

Read more letters to the editor.

AD