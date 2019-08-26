ONE OF Maryland’s biggest employers, the University of Maryland Medical System, is also one of its most ethically challenged. There might be no other major corporate entity in the state so badly in need of a cultural overhaul.

UMMS, whose 13 hospitals and 28,000 workers treat millions of patients annually, is a behemoth with a bigger payroll than that of the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration, Perdue Farms and a host of other widely known entities based in the state. For years it was subject to what might charitably be described as benign neglect from state lawmakers and successive governors, who ignored Maryland’s premier health-care network.

That’s the background for the scandal that erupted this year thanks to reporting by the Baltimore Sun, which detailed an array of sweetheart deals between UMMS and at least a third of its 30-member board of directors who, charged with providing the organization with leadership and guidance, instead treated it as a cash cow. Most notorious was Catherine E. Pugh (D), who as a lawmaker and then mayor of Baltimore received hundreds of thousands of dollars from UMMS for her insipid “Healthy Holly” children’s books even as she served on the organization’s board. Other board members and their companies also profited from dealings they or their businesses enjoyed with the network.

The Sun’s reporting triggered emergency reform legislation in Annapolis; a state-ordered audit; leaves of absences for UMMS board members; and a report commissioned by UMMS itself. Five top executives at UMMS have resigned amid the exposés, including the chief executive and the top lawyer.

That’s a fair start on reform. But even as fresh disclosures surfaced, the system sought a 5 percent rate increase for its flagship hospital, the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. After the Sun reported the hospital is already robustly profitable, the request, which would have produced an additional $75 million of revenue, was withdrawn.

At the same time, the board voted to reinstate four of its members who were on leave after it was revealed they had business dealings with UMMS. They included former state senator Francis X. Kelly Jr. , whose Baltimore County company generated some $16 million in revenue in this decade for handling insurance and benefits for the network and its hospitals, according to the Sun. Amid an uproar resulting from his reappointment, Mr. Kelly resigned. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) says he is not inclined to reappoint any current board members after they submit their resignations by the end of this year, as required by the legislation enacted this year.

It seems reasonable to expect that people who serve on the UMMS board should have no business dealings with the organization. Still, a new conflict-of-interest policy stops short of that standard, prohibiting instead only contracts for board members and their firms that are not subject to competitive bidding. In this case, the network needs to go the extra mile to reassure the public that strict rules govern a critical player in Maryland’s health-care system.