Regarding the July 12 front-page article “Trump retreats on effort to add census question”:

The Commerce Department has been surveying millions of U.S. households for years, asking the citizenship of each person of voting age within those households. The administration’s request for federal agencies to give such data to the Commerce Department ignores that the Census Bureau currently surveys 3.5 million households every year and assembles 17 million surveys from the past five years to report it for every state, congressional district, city, county and town in the United States. This is done through the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, which began in 2005.

Given that the administration already has the information on the citizenship of the voting-age population at many geographic levels, what additional benefit could have been derived from asking each person separately within each U.S. household about his or her citizenship in the first place? For what possible purpose would current ACS data on citizenship be insufficient?

John Anderson, Broad Run

