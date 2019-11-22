One issue not mentioned in the Nov. 17 editorial “Capitalism itself is on the 2020 ballot” was the effect of lower tax rates for the rich on the U.S. debt. As the upper individual income tax rate has been decreased, the U.S. debt has increased. During the 1950s and early 1960s, the tax rate on the wealthiest was 91 percent, and the debt was $300 billion. From the mid-1960s to 1980, the top rate dropped to about 70 percent, and the debt had increased to about $900 billion. Additional decreases in the top rate during President Ronald Reagan’s two terms brought the top rate to about 30 percent and the debt to $3.23 trillion. Although the top tax rate has remained in the 35 to 40 percent range since then, the U.S. debt has climbed to $22.7 trillion.