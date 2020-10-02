This predicament is doubly frustrating given that, as of the end of 2019, there were signs the decade-long recovery from the Great Recession, with its sustained low unemployment rates, was beginning to benefit lower-income Americans. The poverty rate had fallen to 10.5 percent, the lowest on record. Although inequality of wealth and income, including inequality among racial groups, was still unconscionably high, it got slightly better, on a pretax basis between 2016 and 2019, according to a recent Federal Reserve report.

Yet the events of 2020 proved how tentative that modest progress was. Job losses due to the pandemic-related shutdowns swept through the retail, restaurant and hotel industries whose relatively low-paid work is often done by people of color. Whereas White workers have recovered half of the jobs they lost between February and April, Black workers have only gotten back just over a third, according to a Sept. 30 report in The Post. Though unemployment fell across the board in September, according to Labor Department data released Friday, significant racial disparities persist, and there are growing signs that some jobs have been lost for good — and that workers are exiting the labor force after flowing in during the recovery.

Restoring opportunity requires growth, but new information suggests achieving it will be more challenging after the pandemic, too. The Congressional Budget Office’s latest long-term economic forecast, released Sept. 21, posits annual average output growth of just 1.6 percent a year over the next three decades. For comparison, average growth in the first decade of this century, which included the Great Recession, was 1.9 percent annually. The CBO attributes this to projected slower growth in two key variables, the size of the working-age population and output per worker. The pandemic is expected to deliver a double demographic shock as both the birth and immigration rates fall, and it will take years to return to previous trends, if at all.

The silver lining is that there is no necessary contradiction between policies to spur growth and policies to share the fruits more equitably. Education and training, for example, enable individuals to earn more, even as they promote overall productivity. Resources to invest in them can come from higher taxes on top earners. As travel restrictions end — along with the Trump administration and its crude anti-immigration mind-set, we hope — the United States should increase immigration and reorient more of it toward fulfilling unmet labor-force needs.

Like American democracy, American capitalism has, on balance, been a force for human progress in the past. But, like our political system, the economy needs reform and modernization to thrive in the future.

