Smoke plumes rise from the Syrian government forces' bombardment on the town of Al-Tamanah, Syria, on Sept. 6. (OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images)

Regarding the Sept. 18 Tuesday Opinion essay by Michael O’Hanlon and Steven Heydemann, “The unpalatable way the U.S. can help Idlib”:

It is urgent we act now to save a generation of Syrian children. Children at risk not only of bombs but also from hunger every day. The war has caused extreme food shortages. Syrian agriculture and food production have been severely damaged. The warring forces have also routinely blocked humanitarian agencies from reaching civilians. This must finally stop.

Syrian children have been denied food, water and basics such as education because of this war. The United States must take the lead in ending the Syrian civil war and getting food and humanitarian aid to all civilians.

William Lambers, Cincinnati