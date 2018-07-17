Regarding the July 9 Politics & The Nation article “ ‘If we’re all together, I can handle it’ ”:

The narrative of Rosa Gomez, as the matriarch of her family, represents much for the immigrant communities both within and outside the United States. Her worry of separation is one that mirrors that of my mother. As in the common narrative, my mother came to the United States with very little support. She raised my brother and me under the assumption that something — whether it be our circumstances, illness or other conditions we may not have thought of — might separate her from us.

The challenges immigrants face deviate from the gang-related narrative given by President Trump, who associates the immigrant community with MS-13. Images of support by the surrounding Houston community, described as a man handing out sandwiches and drivers offering juice boxes, shows an American community’s willingness to welcome immigrants. Why is it the president of the people isn’t able to do the same? The humanization of immigrants shouldn’t be necessary, yet here we are.