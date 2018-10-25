Regarding the Oct. 23 news article “Trump vows to cut aid over caravan”:

The limits of the president’s “America First” (or only) policy are evident in the diminishing influence of his threat to cut foreign aid to the three countries most responsible for the caravan of migrants — El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Aid to these countries has already been declining and in the coming fiscal year totals only $180 million. In 2016, the most recent year for which data is available, total development assistance including other official and private flows exceed $1.4 billion, and their collective gross domestic product exceeds $120 billion. Reducing U.S. aid to them is not a very meaningful threat.

Alan Miller, Rockville

The United States has intervened in countries around the world (e.g., Afghanistan and Iraq) to combat terrorism and human rights violations and to protect our way of life. Why, then, would we not enter Guatemala and Honduras to reinforce the weak governments and institutions there that are besieged by gangs, cartels and homegrown terrorists? Clearly these countries need assistance to combat the forces that are terrorizing their people and forcing mass migrations into safe countries. This could be the beginning of a migration solution.

Nick De Cerchio, Lewes, Del.

President Trump wants to build a wall across the southwestern United States to keep out illegal immigrants. Many people, myself included, question the plan. It would cost a lot and might not be as successful as alternative plans. The migrants are leaving their home countries because of gangs, violence and lack of economic opportunity, among other reasons. My question is whether it would be more cost-effective to take the money Mr. Trump would spend on the wall and spend it instead helping solve the problems in Central America that cause those citizens to want to leave.

John J. Landers, Bethesda