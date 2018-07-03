Colbert I. King was correct in blaming the African Americans who failed to vote in the 2016 presidential election for the possible future disaster of a right-wing conservative Supreme Court, perhaps lasting 50 years [“Decades of progress are threatened,” op-ed, June 30]. He failed to include the left-wing progressives who refused to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton because of the Democratic Party’s treatment of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). I begged millennial friends of my children to vote, reminding them that they’re not voting just for the president but also for the courts that will affect their future directly.

Now, it seems that the Democratic Party is being taken over by progressives. (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won a surprise victory in a primary in New York, called herself a “democratic socialist.”) Most voters in this country are center-right or center-left, yet centrists are losing to the extremes in both parties. If the Democratic nominee for president in 2020 is a leftist progressive, President Trump will win a second term.

The Democrats have to make it clear to every voter that we desperately need a Democratic-led Congress to counteract the Republican executive and judicial branches of our government. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. demonstrated our road to dictatorship in the decision upholding Mr. Trump’s travel ban — as long as the president can claim national security, he can do anything he wants.

Burt J. Mazia, Rockville