And, judging by the past week, it will go on doing so. The virus is spreading uncontrolled in every region of the United States and in almost every state. The daily number of new cases has reached 134,000 and is rising. Hospitalizations have increased from 29,900 on Sept. 17 to 55,817 on Saturday. The national case positivity rate is 7.6 percent and rising — the World Health Organization says the rate should be 5 percent or less for at least 14 days before any reopening. More than 1,000 people are dying every day — although not as many as in the spring, thanks to improved treatment methods.

President Trump has rightly been blamed for a woefully negligent pandemic response. But now is a good moment to look ahead. The nation faces a colossal challenge in the coming weeks, and no clear path.

European governments, facing a virus surge, have moved with much greater alacrity, and their actions may foreshadow what can be expected here. The United Kingdom began a four-week partial lockdown on Thursday, with waivers for schools and universities, in an attempt to avoid overloading the health-care system. Germany, France, Spain and Greece have also imposed various shutdowns. The Czech Republic, which has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Europe after Belgium, asked the WHO to dispatch an emergency medical team because its medical professionals have become infected with the virus.

“Lockdown” is itself a bitter medicine, but it may be necessary in some areas of the United States to slow virus transmission. Economic losses are inevitable, and deserve government relief, but they will be far more severe without a stringent pandemic response. As a nation, we can do a lot to brake the runaway train of infection by wearing face masks, avoiding large indoor gatherings, practicing distancing and good hygiene. Some 20 million young people are enrolled in colleges and universities this year — many taking Thanksgiving break soon, which is another opportunity for superspreader events. Heartbreaking as it is, this holiday season demands extraordinary caution, and traditional large family events should be avoided; research shows it only takes one infected person to transmit the virus to dozens of others. It also demands vigilance, and an effort to avoid complacency and fatigue.

The presidential transition, a time of uncertainty, makes the pandemic response even more problematic. Mr. Trump has largely given up on proactive measures. President-elect Joe Biden has a pandemic team ready and a plan, but the runaway infections will pose a stiff test for him and his team, even before Inauguration Day.

