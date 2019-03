It was heartbreaking to read about the apparent suicides of two teenagers who survived the Parkland, Fla., massacre and a father whose daughter was murdered in Newtown, Conn. [“Parkland again in mourning after two apparent suicides,” Politics & the Nation, March 26]. Peoples’ lives are changed forever by horrific events. It is time for our country to follow New Zealand’s example and enact sensible gun laws now to try to prevent future massacres.

Rebecca Batt, Rockville