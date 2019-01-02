Michael Morell and Mike Vickers provided an excellent review of the lessons of counterterrorism in their Dec. 31 op-ed, “The danger of easing pressure on the Islamic State.” However, in urging that we “keep the pressure on al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen,” or AQAP, they failed to address the humanitarian crisis that has been created in Yemen. Our contribution to the civil war there, though limited, has helped facilitate a situation in which thousands of civilians have been killed, access to food and water has been severely restricted, and thousands of children are dying of starvation. U.S. security should not be purchased on the backs of the innocent.

At the same time that the United States maintains pressure on AQAP, it needs to ally with other nations and the United Nations to open up ports and transportation routes that will provide the basic necessities of life to the innocent bystanders in Yemen’s ongoing war.

William R. Burns Jr., Washington