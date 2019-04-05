It comes as no surprise that an El Paso charity is unprepared to receive and care for the ever-increasing number of Central American migrants being released from custody by the U.S. government into that border city [“ ‘They are not prepared for this,’ ” front page, April 2]. This is a mission thrust upon this organization as the result of a failure of all governments concerned to meet very basic obligations owed their citizens.

The governments of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador cannot provide for the safety and well-being of their nationals. These individuals thus make their way to the U.S. border. While Americans have a natural empathy for these migrants, the United States is under no legal obligation to grant them entry. Entry to and residency in the United States is to be afforded only to the very few of the migrants at issue who qualify as refugees or may be granted asylum.

The inexplicable failure of the executive branch and Congress to develop a realistic, workable, equitable and well-funded immigration system provides a tremendous incentive to “game” the underfunded and undermanned U.S. border and immigration court resources by flooding the border with migrants in numbers that cannot be systematically processed.

Thanks to the inaction and ineptitude of the governments involved, this strategy is working, much to the detriment of the rule of law and the affected U.S. communities. And, while a solution to this self-inflicted “emergency” on our southern border has long been available, our elected officials appear incapable of implementing it.

David E. Graham, Charlottesville