A bunk bed and desks inside a cell at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Va., in August 2018. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The discriminatory practice of terminating Medicaid coverage and denying critical health services paid for by Medicaid just because an individual is arrested and cannot afford bail must end [“End the inmate Medicaid exclusion,” editorial, May 13].

The sustained onslaught of the opioid crisis and increases in the number of incarcerated individuals suffering from mental illness mean that sheriffs and corrections professionals must adopt health-care approaches to better serve those in their custody. We believe it is time for the federal government to assist in these efforts by revisiting federal laws that govern Medicaid coverage for this population.

To end the revolving door to the criminal-justice system and reduce the rates of opioid overdoses in this country, we need a seismic shift in how we provide health care to incarcerated individuals. We have both an opportunity and a responsibility to do better.

Edward J. Markey, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents Massachusetts in the Senate.

Peter J. Koutoujian, Medford, Mass.

The writer is sheriff of Middlesex County, Mass.