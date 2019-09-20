On Iran, President Trump has done himself no favors [“Losing control as a crisis escalates,” editorial, Sept. 17]. Washington now finds itself at the point where the prospects of an unnecessary confrontation are becoming more likely. The first step in climbing out of a hole is to put down the shovel and stop digging. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but only if the administration replaces a failed policy with one that has clear and realistic objectives.

While Washington should hold Iran accountable for attacking Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, the United States also needs to dial down the tension before the situation escalates into a conflict nobody wants. Mr. Trump should order his advisers to establish direct lines of communication with the regime in Tehran as soon as possible to get both sides talking about a mutually amicable way of de-escalating. A lack of dialogue between adversaries results in misunderstandings we soon regret.

Above all, Mr. Trump needs to think long and hard before making the decision to escalate. It is precisely when crises develop that coolheaded restraint is most needed.

Michael E. Smith, Annandale

The writer, a retired Navy rear admiral, is president of the American College

of National Security Leaders.

