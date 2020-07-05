It was once: in 2000, when Mr. Constant was convicted, in absentia, for his part in a massacre in the rural Haitian village of Raboteau. Now, under Haitian law, he is entitled to a new trial, this time in person. It is imperative that he get one as robust, impartial, transparent and free from political meddling as the last.

Haitian authorities, including President Jovenel Moïse, must be on notice that the world is watching. Haiti’s judicial system is fragile at best, and Mr. Moïse’s own commitment to human rights and justice is highly suspect: He named another man convicted in the Raboteau massacre to a top position in the country’s reconstituted army — an institution that itself has a bloodstained history. If Mr. Constant goes free or is subject to a trial manipulated in his favor, it will be a conclusive sign that impunity once again has triumphed over rule of law in Haiti.

The United States, a key ally of Mr. Moïse, should insist on justice for Mr. Constant and provide Haitian authorities with any pertinent evidence it has. That evidence is likely to be voluminous given that Mr. Constant was widely reported to have been a CIA informant even as he went about his bloody business before fleeing Haiti, while facing an arrest warrant, in 1994.

Haiti has a long and lurid history of political murder, and Mr. Constant has been widely seen as one of the most prolific practitioners. In addition to his conviction for murder and torture in connection with the Raboteau massacre, human rights groups, the United Nations, journalists and others have compiled voluminous dossiers detailing his activities as leader of the paramilitary Front for the Advancement and Progress of Haiti, which conducted a campaign of terror against supporters of former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide in the years after his ouster in 1991. The group’s well-documented tactics included gang rapes and mutilating the bodies of victims.

Mr. Constant was sentenced to life in prison at hard labor after he was found guilty in absentia in 2000. At the time, he was enjoying a peaceful life as a real estate agent in Queens, where many in the expatriate Haitian community were flabbergasted and outraged that he had escaped justice in his home country. Another such escape from justice would be a travesty that Haiti can ill afford.

