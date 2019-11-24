Fearful of exposure of the extent of the revolt, as well as of its own crimes in massacring the protesters, Tehran cut off the Internet. The United States should provide uninterruptible Internet access to the people and the protesters who seek nothing but a free, democratic and nonnuclear republic in Iran. It is time for the world to go beyond crucial statements of support and stand on the side of the Iranian people.
Alireza Jafarzadeh, Washington
The writer is deputy director of the National Council of Resistance of Iran — U.S. Representative Office.
