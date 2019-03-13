U.S. women’s soccer players in a match against Brazil in Tampa on March 5. (Mike Carlson/AP)

Regarding the March 9 front-page article “U.S. women’s soccer players file suit citing gender bias”:

The U.S. women’s national soccer team, which filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer over unequal treatment and pay on International Women’s Day, could also take inspiration from tennis player Billie Jean King challenging her male counterpart Bobby Riggs in 1973. In a match between the two national teams, our world- and Olympic-champion women would do well and make an excellent case for promoting women’s soccer in the United States.

Josep Colomer, Washington