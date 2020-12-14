President Trump, who deserves credit for launching the accelerated manufacturing and distribution effort, did little to build confidence on Friday with a ham-handed threat to fire the FDA commissioner, Stephen Hahn, on the eve of the FDA decision — and Mr. Trump’s pointless name-calling on Twitter, saying the FDA was “a big, old, slow turtle.” Since the early days of the pandemic, Mr. Trump has been a poster boy for how not to communicate in a public health emergency: full of bluster, deception, and attempts to coerce scientists and regulators. By contrast, he did the right thing Sunday in ordering White House staff not to grab priority access to vaccines when there are so many needy recipients waiting.

What this moment demands is honesty and clarity. There are uncertainties. It isn’t known how long the vaccine will confer immunity. It isn’t known how long it will take for the population to develop enough protection to slow or stop the spread. It isn’t known whether there are side effects for some people that will become evident as more are inoculated. It isn’t known when we will be able to take off the face masks, but the truth is probably not for quite a while yet.

Health-care workers, who have been heroes on the front lines since day one, will be the first offered the shots, and they can do much to enhance public confidence with a rapid and welcoming uptake. Scientists must also take pains to explain that the genetic content of the first two vaccines is a biomedical marvel, but it cannot damage the human genome. The use of genetic material may reassure some (since no version of the virus is being injected) but also could be exploited to frighten people. Extra care must be taken as well to explain the importance of sticking to both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in order to get the full effectiveness.

If opinion surveys are right, public doubts are easing somewhat. But countering an onslaught of false and misleading information will still be a major undertaking. The best way to do so is with transparency and forthrightness.