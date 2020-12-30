Contrary to promises from the chief adviser to the operation, Moncef Slaoui, that 20 million Americans would be immunized in December, the month ends with only about 2 million shots given and 11 million shipped to the states. As Post contributing columnist Leana S. Wen pointed out, at this rate it will take about 10 years to reach 80 percent of Americans with two doses. Over and over again, the administration’s promises have turned out to be as reliable as President Trump’s claim the virus would just go away.

The federal government in recent years has put more focus on vaccinating children than adults — now the need is to reach adults. The states have experience with vaccines, but the pandemic vaccine, with two different shots and complex storage and logistical requirements, is quite complex, more so than the annual influenza immunization. For several months now, state public health authorities have been telling Washington that they were badly overstretched and needed billions of dollars to finance the vaccine rollout. Nothing happened. Without the added resources, the states could not easily plan ahead. Finally, nearly $9 billion in aid was included in the latest stimulus bill signed by Mr. Trump. The administration is just starting to launch a public communications strategy to counter vaccine hesitancy. Everyone seems to be building the boat just as it is sailing.

Mr. Trump, who last spring dumped the pandemic response in the lap of the states, said on Wednesday that the slow rollout wasn’t his fault. “The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states. Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving!” The president’s blame game is as familiar as it is irresponsible.

By contrast, President-elect Joe Biden reaffirmed on Tuesday his promise to deliver 100 million shots in his first 100 days, ramping up the current pace by five or six times. It is a tall order, but Mr. Biden at least has the right ambition.

The imperative for accelerating the pace is clear. A new wave of sickness and death will inevitably follow the holidays. Also, a new variant of the virus, which appears to be more transmissible, is spreading. Even if the new variant does not lead to more severe symptoms, a faster and wider spread could wreak havoc on health-care systems already staggering under the load.

A dashboard showing exactly what’s happening with the vaccine rollout in the states would be useful to track progress. It is not overstating the case to say the campaign is a race against time. A saunter won’t win.