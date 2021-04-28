In the large Michigan outbreak of recent weeks, more younger people are being admitted to hospitals; one reason is that two-thirds of Michigan residents age 65 or older have been fully vaccinated, protecting the vulnerable and reducing hospitalizations. The demographic trend is evident nationwide. A year ago, when the pandemic was taking off and ravaging nursing homes, the oldest Americans, over 80 years, were the most severely hit age group on a weekly basis, with 158 cases per 100,000 people. A year later, they are at 48 cases per 100,000, while the hardest-hit are those 18 to 34 years old. In Britain, a decision was made to spread the first doses as widely as possible, and to prioritize by age groups, as well as to impose strict lockdowns. As each age group became eligible for vaccines, its share of new infections nosedived.