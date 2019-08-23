Let’s give a thousand standing ovations for Cindy McCain’s call for a renewal of civility in politics [“My husband was a man of civility, Americans can still learn from him,” op-ed, Aug. 21]. Words cannot express the degree to which the United States misses the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), the wisdom of Ms. McCain’s words that keep his legacy alive today and the value of her advice, which embodies the heart and soul of American democracy at a challenging moment in history.

Brent Budowsky, Washington

