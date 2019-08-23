Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy McCain, after his reelection victory speech in Phoenix on Nov. 8, 2016. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
By Letters to the Editor

Let’s give a thousand standing ovations for Cindy McCain’s call for a renewal of civility in politics [“My husband was a man of civility, Americans can still learn from him,” op-ed, Aug. 21]. Words cannot express the degree to which the United States misses the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), the wisdom of Ms. McCain’s words that keep his legacy alive today and the value of her advice, which embodies the heart and soul of American democracy at a challenging moment in history.

Brent Budowsky, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.