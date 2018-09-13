Regarding Josh Rogin’s Sept. 7 Friday Opinion essay, “Trump is abandoning Taiwan”:

The United States has a large interest in helping Taiwan because of its strategic position in the island chain bracketing China’s east coast. By increasing the deterrent value of Taiwan’s defenses and those of our other allies in the region, the United States and Taiwan help deny China the opportunity to accomplish its goal by threat or by force. I would be fascinated to see the United States reestablish the official ties with Taiwan once again after four decades.

Kent Wang, Washington

The writer is a research fellow at the Institute for Taiwan-America Studies.