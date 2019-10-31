I was surprised that the Oct. 25 Metro article “ D.C. Council in search of path to safer streets ,” about the D.C. Council searching for ways to reduce accidents, particularly those involving bicycles, there was no consideration mentioned of enforcing existing traffic laws violated by bicyclists.

From my experience, I’d estimate that the vast majority of bicyclists are scofflaws. Along those lines, if the District decides to reduce lanes available to motor vehicles in favor of increasing bike lanes, how about combining that with a prohibition on bicycles using car lanes on those streets?