Regarding the Nov. 13 front-page article “Bishops delay action on abuse”:

Congratulations to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for attempting to hold bishops more responsible for abuse cases in the American church. Displaying strength, empathy and transparency with survivors is critical for church renewal. Who knew establishing ethical guidelines for bishops on sex abuse and monitoring by a lay commission were so questionable?

The Roman Curia and the Vatican ambassador to the United States espoused “collaboration with the laity” but warned against relying on outside investigations. Who are the outsiders? Pittsburgh Catholics masquerading as a grand jury? Does the “universal church” have a different standard for wrongdoing by bishops, country by country? Does Catholic Canon Law permit abuse while American law has a higher standard? The Vatican needs to wake up, as have the U.S. Catholic bishops, who seem to be getting the message.

What will they say and do when the first bishop goes to jail, for abuse or for criminal conspiracy?

Edward W. Beal, Bethesda