Robert J. Samuelson’s Nov. 5 op-ed, “Who will lose in the midterms? Everyone.,” did not take into account how we got into this midterms mess. Mr. Samuelson failed to mention that the deficit has exploded directly because of the massive and permanent tax cut for the very rich. It will never trickle down. It never does. So to say that “Americans want more government benefits and services than they’re willing to pay for in taxes” was ridiculous. Those benefits and services could have been paid for if the gigantic tax windfall for the very rich had not happened. It’s the very rich who don’t want to pay for government services and social programs, not the ordinary American.

L.A. Carter, Lorton