Regarding the Nov. 10 Metro article “Rain, Metro shutdowns roil traffic”:

The decision to close Metro’s Reagan National Airport and Crystal City stations on Veterans Day weekend was misguided and unfortunate. Many people visit or exit the city on this weekend, intending to honor those who have served.

The gridlock on the roads in and around the airport sustained for hours, undoubtedly causing many to miss flights or spend unusually long periods of time getting to destinations in and around the city. Some people stood in line at the airport for more than two hours waiting for shuttle buses that came sporadically to transport them to Pentagon City, the closest station that was open. Couples with young children were forced to retreat to the terminal to care for cold and hungry children.

Metro personnel did little to help guide the crowds or provide information. There were not nearly enough shuttles to help transport travelers back and forth.

The trip home to Adams Morgan took almost four hours. Typically, it takes less than 45 minutes.

Whoever made this decision should be fired. Shame on the Washington Metro Area Transportation Authority and local officials for allowing this to happen on such an important weekend.

Mary Jo Tarallo, Washington

We should be grateful for this past weekend’s traffic jams around Reagan National Airport. It was a preview of the impact of Metro’s shutdown of the Yellow and Blue lines south of the airport from Memorial Day to Labor Day next summer. Metro’s fleet of buses and drivers apparently is insufficient to substitute for the sidelined trains. Meanwhile, all the surrounding school districts have buses, drivers and maintenance staff usually idled during the summer that could provide the spare capacity Metro needs for shuttles. Metro has half a year to negotiate contracts and orient drivers to their routes before Memorial Day. Metro could pilot this approach during any weekend shutdowns in the spring. The clock is ticking.

Charles M. Carron, Alexandria