The legislation mostly mirrors what utilities have already committed to: an unambitious 2050 energy transition deadline, manipulating the “clean and renewable” definition to include dirty fuels and a rate pay structure that would heavily burden consumers. The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, part of the Clean Economy Act, disproportionately emits pollution in environmental justice communities. Moreover, the Clean Economy Act cannot mitigate climate change without halting the build-out of fracked gas infrastructure, which endangers communities throughout Virginia. What Virginians need is the Green New Deal Act, currently under consideration by state legislators. It delivers where the Clean Economy Act fails, halting fossil fuel projects and emphasizing equity throughout, and giving an essential 2035 deadline for renewable energy transition. In Virginia, where monopolistic utilities have long stifled progress, the time to meet halfway is gone.

Jorge Aguilar, Washington

AD

AD

The writer is Southern region director

at Food & Water Watch.

We cannot afford to keep postponing carbon reductions pending adoption of a politically unacceptable price-only solution. The harms from climate change are accelerating, and accumulating carbon dioxide will require ever-steeper greenhouse gas reductions the longer we delay action.

The public wants clean energy now, and, if passed, the proposed Virginia Clean Economy Act will supply clean energy with a mix of market and regulatory guardrails. Joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and inviting competition to supply clean energy resources will provide market checks, while continued regulation of electrical utilities will also constrain costs. Efficiency, solar and onshore wind are already the cheapest sources of energy, providing additional protection against price increases.

AD

AD

As to the plea for nuclear energy, the utility owner of Virginia’s nuclear plants has acknowledged that the cost of a new nuclear plant is unreasonable compared with alternatives; unsubsidized nuclear plants are closing, enormous overruns plague the only nuclear plant being constructed in the United States, and the serious problem of nuclear waste remains unresolved 60 years after commercial nuclear began.

It is time to act. If better climate solutions are viable in the future, they can be adopted then.