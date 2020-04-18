GOP lawmakers patroned legislation to promote safe hunting. One bill prohibits duck hunting on public waters near homes, and another allows courts to bar defendants convicted of illegal hunting from hunting for up to five years.
Some innovative legislation could help curb suicides, such as creating a Virginia Voluntary Do Not Sell Firearms List and exempting sales taxes from sales of gun safes.
Beyond bills regulating firearm use, lawmakers also passed bills to improve school safety. One bill requires 24-hour notification of lockdown drills, and others govern the training, local rapport and data collection of school resource officers.
This historic General Assembly session showcased the multifaceted approach to gun-sense policies, including some outside-the-box and bipartisan ideas. And all Virginians will be safer for it.
Mike Fox, Crozet