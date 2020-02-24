Recently, the Virginia Senate passed the legislation again and sent it to the House of Delegates for action, as required. Passage by the House could end gerrymandering in Virginia. It would also set a nationwide example and the bar for other states to follow.
Is this piece of historic legislation perfect? No, but it is light-years ahead of the partisan gerrymandering going on for years and getting worse. This will continue if the House does not act by March 7, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has promised to sign if it reaches his desk. For selfish reasons, some legislators want to renege on their promise to eliminate gerrymandering. House leadership should not put partisanship over statesmanship. They must do the right thing. Virginians must demand the Virginia House take public and open action on this historic constitutional amendment.
Without House approval, gerrymandering will continue to damage our democracy. Virginians deserve better, and the clock is ticking.
Ben Crawford, Blacksburg, Va.
The writer is a member of OneVirginia2021.