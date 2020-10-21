Last month, we applauded a number of policing reforms that were set to pass both chambers. Since then, the legislature has also passed a number of broader criminal justice reforms, including expanding measures that let some incarcerated Virginians earn sentence credits toward early release for good behavior and codifying the ability of prosecutors to dismiss charges.

Especially noteworthy is the last-minute passage of jury sentencing reform. Virginia is one of only two states with mandatory jury sentencing in jury trials. Elsewhere, when a defendant or prosecutor seeks a trial by jury, a jury determines the defendant’s guilt but a judge handles sentencing. In Virginia and Kentucky, mandatory jury sentencing means defendants risk what is sometimes called a “jury penalty” — juries often hand down longer sentences because judges have more sentencing discretion. In Virginia, this means prosecutors can force guilty pleas from defendants who harbor a credible fear of receiving an excessive sentence if they exercise their constitutional right to a trial by jury.

This quirk of Virginia law dates back to 1796 and was long overdue for reform. Passage of the measure last week was a major victory for criminal justice in the state of Virginia, and a reminder of the hyperlocal, idiosyncratic dynamics that so often shape the provision of justice.

One disappointment of the session was the failure to strengthen the Community Policing Act by properly incentivizing law enforcement to comply with requirements to provide data about police stops. The act, which has been in effect since July 1, mandates that police departments collect demographic data during traffic and investigatory stops. So far, most law enforcement agencies in the state simply aren’t complying. Demographic data about police stops is crucial for future efforts to address bias in policing. Although some studies confirm widespread anecdotal reports that Black populations are policed differently than White populations, we should demand hard data on who is stopped and why. The legislature should prioritize this issue in the next session — either by conditioning police department funding on compliance with the law, or by offering new grants to carry out the data collection.

Already, lawmakers have a lot on their plates for January: expunging criminal records, reforming mandatory minimum sentences, and reinstating parole, to name a few urgent issues. The long list left to tackle is not a sign that lawmakers did not accomplish important work this session — rather that the status quo is the result of decades of injustices that will take sustained effort to unwind.