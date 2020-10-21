By Southern standards, such statues would honor their ancestors and help Germans understand their past. Statues would stand as monuments to the family history of many Germans who went to war to protect their land, their way of life and their right to exist. But the Germans didn’t build monuments to the generals. They built them to honor the Jews and Catholics and Roma who were slaughtered. Auschwitz, Buchenwald and Dachau are state-sponsored memorials to the people who died there. Their purpose is to remind us that evil lies in wait for those who are not vigilant.
Glenna Heckathorn, Church Creek, Md.
Rather than venerating Stonewall Jackson, the Virginia Military Institute should honor another West Pointer from Virginia: Gen. George Thomas, the Rock of Chickamauga. He never wavered in his loyalty to the Union nor in battle. Thomas would be an appropriate role model for VMI cadets. VMI should erect a statue of Thomas that the cadets should be required to salute.
Greg Christopulos, Vienna