Signs mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Va., in 2018. (Steve Helber/AP)

Regarding David Toscano’s March 17 Local Opinions essay, “Get in the weeds on Virginia’s energy policy”:

Virginia’s State Corporation Commission (SCC) fulfilled its duty to provide members of the General Assembly with reliable information on matters related to the SCC’s regulatory oversight when requested.

As the independent commission authorized by the Virginia Constitution to regulate the rates that utility consumers pay, the SCC monitors all costs that impact consumers and is prepared to provide such information.

In the 2019 session, bills were introduced on Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. SCC staff was asked and provided a subcommittee of the General Assembly the potential impact on electric rates using available information.

Subsequently, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which is developing the RGGI regulation, asked for more detailed information supporting the SCC’s estimates of consumer impact. The SCC provided that detailed information to the Department of Environmental Quality and also provided the same information to those members of the General Assembly, which requested the detailed analysis.

The SCC staff stands behind its cost calculations. They are based on accepted models and information that have been fully explored by case participants in public proceedings at the SCC. As always, the SCC is willing to share its expertise with the General Assembly and executive agencies to ensure that decisions are made in the overall public interest.

Kenneth J. Schrad, Richmond

The writer is director of the Division of Information Resources of the State Corporation Commission.