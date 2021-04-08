The shift toward younger victims may be explained by the fact that the elderly were ahead of them in line for vaccine protection, but it may also be that the new variants are sickening younger generations more easily. Also, high school sports, in particular, seem to be triggering outbreaks and should be conducted with special care as the weather improves but the pandemic lingers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the demographics of virus infection have somersaulted. When the pandemic began, infections were very low for most children and teens, and highest for the oldest victims. Now, the infection rates among children and teens are much higher; the most severely hit are 18-to-24-year-olds, with those 25 to 34 close behind. Death rates and prolonged hospitalizations are fortunately much lower for children than adults. But even so, children represented 18 percent of the new coronavirus cases in the United States for the week ending April 1, according to data collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

A new wave of infections in Michigan, Minnesota and elsewhere, driven by the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in England in December, has led clinicians to warn that they are seeing more young adults in hospitals with covid. According to the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, between March 1 and March 23, hospitalizations jumped 633 percent for adults ages 30 to 39 and 800 percent for those 40 to 49. Hospitalizations increased 37 percent among those 80 and older over the same period.

The arrival of spring and outdoor sports has raised expectations of a return to some semblance of normal — with added precautions — for many high school athletes. But experts are warning that high school sports have played a role in elevated levels of infection. The Post’s Ariana Eunjung Cha reports that more than 189 people were confirmed or suspected to have been linked to an unusual youth sports outbreak in Carver County, Minn., driven by the B.1.1.7 variant, involving all levels of K-12 schools, from elementary to high school, and 18 hockey, four basketball, three lacrosse and one soccer teams. This appears not to be the result of classroom spread, but rather from during and after sports competitions, when team members are in close contact. It may also be happening as a result of carpooling, sleepovers and team celebrations, when people let their guard down, rather than from the practices and games themselves.

The CDC has published detailed guidelines for high school athletics, covering distancing, masks, hygiene and more for a safe return to school sports. This is no time to forget that we are still in the midst of a pandemic.