The reasons for the decline are not entirely clear, but some factors stand out. First and foremost, the winter holidays brought people together and triggered a surge that is now abating. Relatedly, more mask-wearing and adherence to distancing and other measures after the holidays may be paying off. The accelerating pace of vaccination — as of Friday, 57.7 million doses administered — is also helping. Some percentage of Americans have already suffered through the virus and possess natural antibodies. Test positivity is falling. While the nation is not nearing natural or vaccine herd immunity, the indicators are all pointing in a positive direction.

Yet the levels are still way too high. Daily new cases dipped to 66,824 this week, but that is still three times the rate of last June. Much could still go wrong. The biggest threat is the new virus variants, including some that are more transmissible. The B.1.1.7 variant, which is more contagious and has swept through some nations in Europe, is now present in 42 states and some 1,523 cases have been identified in this country; it is expected to expand rapidly in the month ahead. Although vaccines should work against this variant, any relaxation in mitigation measures might permit it to spread.

AD

AD

The pandemic is a struggle against the virus, but it is also a struggle against human nature. The American people have been through a year of unmitigated torment. The death toll is greater than the number of Americans killed in World War II. The sense of fatigue and exhaustion is everywhere. Businesses have been upended and shuttered. It is entirely human — and human nature — to long for a return to crowded coffee shops and church choirs, classrooms and stadiums, to be near family and friends without fear.

But the worst mistake would be to open prematurely. We must heed the lessons of last summer, when Sun Belt states ill-advisedly threw open the doors and set off a huge and unnecessary surge of infection. Removing masks and opening restaurants now might be just the ticket that variant B.1.1.7 is waiting for. It would be a tragedy to endure a spring surge — more lockdown, more closures, more misery — because people were too exhausted after the winter catastrophe. The University of Virginia is battling an outbreak that officials say was caused by noncompliance with health guidelines. It could happen anywhere.

The signs are good. But no one should let down their guard. No one should declare victory. Not yet.

AD

AD