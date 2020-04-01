Jim Scherbenske, Reston
Regarding the March 27 Metro article “D.C. was intentionally classified as territory in virus-aid bill, lawmakers say”:
Treating the District on par with the territories was mean-spirited. And it was irrational: Lawmakers are more likely to have close contact with District residents than with constituents back home, so the health of District residents should concern them, too.
How would Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) react if legislation were passed that treated Iowans as less than equal to other citizens? How would Iowans react?
Mike Feinsilber, Washington