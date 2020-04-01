Regarding the March 27 Metro article “Rep. Gaetz questions Howard U. emergency funds”: 

It’s amazing that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who loves to be in the spotlight and in doing so demonstrates how uninformed he is, so quickly offered an opinion about the $2 trillion relief bill that includes support for Howard University, which, along with Gallaudet University, is directly chartered by Congress. Thanks to Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.) for attempting to educate Mr. Gaetz.

Jim Scherbenske, Reston

Treating the District on par with the territories was mean-spirited. And it was irrational: Lawmakers are more likely to have close contact with District residents than with constituents back home, so the health of District residents should concern them, too.

How would Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) react if legislation were passed that treated Iowans as less than equal to other citizens? How would Iowans react?

Mike Feinsilber, Washington