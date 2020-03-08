The court lost credibility when it chose our president in 2000. It overstepped its constitutional prerogatives and has not recovered the respect it relinquished at that time.

Justice Roberts sat for days at the impeachment trial of President Trump, a corrupt man who has savaged the Constitution, lies daily and is unfit to be president. The chief justice oversaw the impeachment trial, but the only word he uttered was to employ moral equivalency to ask both sides to behave. This as he heard lie after lie uttered in defense of Mr. Trump.

Americans are fully aware that the decisions of the majority of the Supreme Court are political and based on party dictates.

Joan Salemi, West Springfield

In the age of partisanship gone berserk, no source of governmental decision-making (legislative, executive or judicial) is now beyond the reach of politically driven efforts to influence the decision-makers, or else subject them to public obloquy and disgrace. But the Senate minority leader’s comments were different.

Delivered on the Supreme Court’s grounds while the court was engaged in deliberating about a case concerning the highly charged issue of abortion, and directed by name at two justices confirmed over the strident objections of Sen. Charles E. Schumer and with almost no Democratic Party support, Mr. Schumer’s comments that Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh “have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price” crossed an established boundary and represented nothing short of an act of personalized intimidation that threatens to ransack the constitutional design of an independent judiciary committed to equal justice under law.

Steven Sarfatti, Cabin John

I was confused and dismayed by Justice John G. Roberts Jr. characterizing Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) words to two members of the Supreme Court as being “dangerous” and “inappropriate.” I have questions for the chief justice:

Is Mr. Schumer calling out these justices for having “released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price” as dangerous as Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) releasing the name of the suspected whistleblower at a news conference during President Trump’s impeachment trial?

Are Mr. Schumer’s comments “you won’t know what hit you” more threatening, hateful, discriminatory and defaming than the past three years of mutterings, shout-outs, rantings and tweets made by President Trump about political opponents, government servants and even Gold Star parents? If not, why hasn’t Justice Roberts reproached the president? Mr. Trump attacked two Supreme Court justices for being biased, and Justice Roberts stayed mum. Is it because those two justices were appointed by Democrats?

The chief justice has his job for life and should be held accountable for his actions, attitudes and biases.