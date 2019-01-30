Need June, of Centreville, Va. (center) joins other friends and family of Bijan Ghaisar as they gather in front of the Department of the Interior on Monday. Ghaisar died after being shot nine times by Park Police last November after a a chase on the George Washington Parkway. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Bijan Ghaisar was shot and killed by U.S. Park Police officers in November 2017. The investigation (or coverup) in the hands of the FBI had taken 428 days as of Wednesday. In October 1964, the Warren Commission delivered its findings on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, having taken 330 days to determine that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. The allies landed at Normandy on June 6, 1944, and Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender occurred 335 days later.

There are many example of complex undertakings and investigations being concluded in a fraction of the time of the Ghaisar case. Why the delay here? There is police video of the shooting. If the officers feared for their safety, they should explain the circumstances and evidence.

Two of the FBI’s core values are “Respect for the dignity of all those we protect” and “Compassion.” It is past time.