Regarding Washington Ballet board chair Jean-Marie Fernandez’s Oct. 28 letter, “The Washington Ballet is at the center of the area’s cultural grand jeté,” a response to the Oct. 23 Style article “For Washington Ballet, a tenuous tableau”:

I have been a subscriber and donor to the Washington Ballet since the late 1970s and have loved the experience — until the recent changes.

The creative and zest-filled past that offered just the right balance of classic ballets and innovative contemporary was just fine. The company worked well, and the audience appreciated it. Stars who were developed here have been ushered out or went off to greener pastures. Now the dancers are of less robust physical presence, and the dances do not sparkle or build into a solid theme as they did in the recent past.

This season was the first in which I thought seriously of dropping my subscription. How can one succeed in attracting the public if the director doesn’t want to entertain them and wants to be just like every other company?

Thomas Bower, Washington